Eventually, some artists will get to a stage in their career where momentum begins to build. They will have more opportunities, and people who once ignored them will start to pay attention. This was the spark for Ja-Wan to create his new single “For Us.”

Ja-Wan’s newest release is not about getting back at people for their criticism, but about the confidence he gained from knowing how success changes the people around him. Rather than dwelling on the change, he used it to produce an upbeat record that remains in the present.

“This one more or less is just kind of a statement as opposed to me pouring my heart out,” Ja-Wan says. “I understand what success does to you.”

That perspective gives “For Us” a noticeably different tone from records built around proving people wrong. There is no effort to convince former doubters that they made a mistake. There is simply an acceptance that not everyone recognizes potential at the same time.

Staying Focused on the Work

Given that discussions about music today tend to be centered around numbers from streaming services, social media interactions, and viral instances, Ja-Wan feels that it becomes easy for artists to get preoccupied with validation coming from external sources. He sees his perspective getting simplified down to one that involves keeping the creation process going and allowing the outcome to take its natural course.

He recognizes that many people will often only give an artist attention once the momentum is visible. Rather than viewing it as a hindrance, he embraces it as being part of the process. “Familiarity bias is very real,” says Ja-Wan. “And I don’t think that we should always expect a lot of things as creatives. We should just keep working and do our thing. If it does catch on, that’s good.”

This principle works subtly beneath “For Us,” and the track remains confident without forgetting the process that comes before recognition.

Building Without a Crowd

Growing up in Baltimore exposed Ja-Wan to a wide range of personalities and experiences, lessons that continue to influence both his music and the people he keeps around him today. As his career has progressed, he says one thing has remained consistent: his circle has never needed to be large.

Although personal betrayals have occurred over the years, he chose not to make “For Us” a song centered on those stories. Instead, he wanted listeners to hear an energetic anthem they could apply to their own lives, regardless of their profession or circumstances.

That approach also explains why the title reaches beyond Ja-Wan himself. “Us” represents anyone putting in the work with a trusted team, pursuing a goal, and refusing to let changing opinions alter their direction.

The collaboration with Karis Lovechild reinforces that shared perspective, particularly during the song’s memorable chorus, which captures the shift that often comes once success becomes visible.

Rather than chasing approval, “For Us” celebrates the confidence that develops through consistency. It reminds listeners that recognition may arrive on its own schedule, but genuine support reveals itself long before achievements become public.

For Ja-Wan, that realization is enough. The music speaks for itself, and “For Us” moves forward without asking anyone to rewrite the past.

Check out the new single: