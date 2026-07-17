Brooklyn rapper Desiigner has found himself back in police custody following a second domestic violence arrest in South Carolina in less than four months. The “Panda” artist, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was jailed in Horry County following an alarming incident in which he allegedly chased a woman with a hammer and caused extensive property damage.

The 28-year-old rapper faces one count of domestic violence alongside two distinct counts of property damage. While a judge set a $1,500 bond for one of the property destruction charges, Selby is currently being held without bond on the remaining offenses.

Escalating Violations and Hammer Allegations

According to local law enforcement reports, the latest arrest stemmed from a severe escalation of a domestic dispute. Authorities allege that during a physical confrontation, the Grammy-nominated artist brandished a hammer and actively pursued the female victim, threatening her safety before destroying property at the scene.

The arrest marks a troubling repetition of behavior for Selby within Horry County. Just months prior, in March 2026, he was taken into custody by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on a third-degree domestic violence charge following an altercation with the mother of his child. In that previous incident, he was accused of tearing the victim’s clothing, ripping away her car keys, and throwing her to the ground during a dispute before fleeing the property. He had been out on a $1,500 bond for that case at the time of this latest arrest.

Ongoing Pattern of Legal Troubles

This consecutive string of domestic violence charges adds to a compounding list of legal and personal battles that have overshadowed the rapper’s music career in recent years.

2023 Federal Sentence: Selby is currently serving a two-year federal probation sentence after pleading guilty to an international flight incident in which he exposed himself and masturbated in front of flight attendants. That sentence also included a $5,000 fine and 120 hours of mandatory community service.

Selby is currently serving a two-year federal probation sentence after pleading guilty to an international flight incident in which he exposed himself and masturbated in front of flight attendants. That sentence also included a $5,000 fine and 120 hours of mandatory community service. Mental Health Disclosures: The artist has previously spoken candidly to fans regarding severe mental health struggles, at one point checking himself into a facility following his 2023 public legal troubles.

As of press time, representatives for Desiigner have not released an official statement regarding the active charges or his current status behind bars in Horry County.