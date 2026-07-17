DJ Khaled’s long-awaited AALAM OF GOD was supposed to arrive on July 17, but the date came and went without an album, an explanation, or even a new release window. For fans following the project since its original rollout, the silence feels familiar.

DJ Khaled’s new album ‘AALAM OF GOD’ has not arrived as scheduled, despite Khaled announcing a July 17 release date in April.



This is not the first time the album has encountered trouble during its rollout. In February 2025, Khaled removed the album's announcement trailer after… pic.twitter.com/gNHvFsEcTO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 17, 2026

The latest delay adds another chapter to an album campaign that has been anything but smooth. Back in February 2025, Khaled launched the project with a cinematic trailer starring Mark Wahlberg while promoting AALAM OF GOD as an event release. The biggest selling point was the promise of two previously unheard Drake records.

That excitement lasted only minutes.

Drake personally shut the claim down in Khaled’s comment section, writing, “Must be @drakebell”. The post quickly disappeared, and what looked like one of Khaled’s biggest album launches suddenly lost its momentum. Reports and speculation later suggested Drake never cleared the songs, leaving the project in limbo after the public rebuke.

Drake calls out DJ Khaled after he claimed that two Drake collabs would be on his new album 👀



"Must be Drake Bell"



DJ Khaled has since deleted his post 😬 pic.twitter.com/zcapxYjKRN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2025

Since then, AALAM OF GOD has resurfaced only in brief flashes, with Khaled eventually announcing a July 17, 2026 release. Now that date has also passed without the album reaching streaming services, and Khaled has yet to publicly explain the delay or reveal when fans can actually expect the project.

The timing is especially notable following Drake’s recent ICEMAN rollout. On “Make Them Pay,” Drake appeared to direct pointed bars at Khaled, rapping, “And, Khaled, you know what I mean / The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen / And your people are still waitin’ for a free Palestine / But apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green, damn.”

Drake sends shots at DJ Khaled pic.twitter.com/2YwXkPTWhq — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) May 15, 2026

The lyrics fueled fresh conversation about the pair’s relationship, with many interpreting the verse as criticism of Khaled’s public silence on issues affecting Palestinians, while also framing it as another example of Drake reevaluating industry relationships after his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Khaled never directly addressed the lyrics, though he later posted a cryptic message in Patois on Instagram about staying clean-hearted and remaining strong in the face of hate.

For now, AALAM OF GOD remains one of hip hop’s biggest question marks. The album has survived public setbacks, high-profile controversy, and now another missed release date. Until Khaled finally speaks, fans are left waiting once again.