The fatal shooting of 25-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during an ICE operation in Biddeford, Maine, has expanded beyond questions about what happened on July 13. As investigators continue examining the encounter, newly public accounts from family members and court records have shifted attention to the background of the agent identified by relatives and records as David Michael Brouillette and whether warning signs should have been detected before he entered federal law enforcement.

BREAKING: Shocking new reporting shows that the ICE agent who murdered Johan Guerrero in Maine is “extremely mentally ill” and has a LONG history of violence, including brutally beating his wife and kids and throwing boiling water at his infant child, but was given a badge and a… pic.twitter.com/SRRrUYvwWx — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 17, 2026

According to the Department of Homeland Security, an officer fired after a vehicle “attempted to flee the scene” and authorities believed public safety was at risk. Ashley Brouillette, the agent’s first ex-wife, and their daughter told reporters that David Brouillette later called them and said he shot Durán Guerrero because the driver “tried to run him over,” describing the shooting as justified self-defense.

The ex-wife of ICE agent David Brouillette speaks out: “He’s like, ‘I need you to lie about my character because what it comes down to is my character, I don’t want you talking about any of the abuse in our relationship.’ I told him I was not gonna lie for him, that I’ve waited… pic.twitter.com/ItFF8eAW8F — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 17, 2026

Ashley Brouillette also said the call included a personal request that she refused to honor.

“He’s like, ‘I need you to lie about my character because what it comes down to is my character, I don’t want you talking about any of the abuse in our relationship.’ I told him I was not gonna lie for him, that I’ve waited years to speak my truth, I’ve been silenced long enough and now I need to come out with everything because a man lost his life. It was abuse not only to me, but to our daughter. Even being divorced from him, I’ve dealt with harassing phone calls, threats of him wanting to kill me. I believe this man was murdered. I believe David’s mental health played a part in what happened”

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot a Colombian man in Maine this week is an Army veteran who has struggled with serious mental health issues since early childhood and never should have been given a badge and gun to patrol American… https://t.co/AtiPocTs1u — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 17, 2026

Her account has intensified scrutiny surrounding the hiring and vetting process used during the federal government’s recent ICE recruitment expansion.

Former relatives and court filings have also resurfaced in the wake of the shooting. Family members have described Brouillette as having experienced significant mental health challenges dating back to childhood, including reported diagnoses, suicide attempts and psychiatric hospitalizations. Those statements have not been independently verified through medical records.

Court records from Augusta District Court also show that a second ex-wife obtained a temporary protection order in 2021 after alleging that Brouillette stalked her and physically assaulted his teenage daughter. Those allegations remain allegations contained in court filings and are separate from the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Ashley Brouillette has also alleged that their marriage involved years of domestic abuse, including an incident in which she says boiling water was thrown at her while she held their infant daughter. Those claims have not been adjudicated in connection with the current case.

Relatives have further preserved a voicemail they say Brouillette left in late 2025, around the time he was hired by ICE, in which he said Ashley and women in her family should “have their f—king throats cut.”

As the investigation into Durán Guerrero’s death continues, the public debate now extends beyond the split-second decisions made during the encounter itself. It also encompasses whether federal hiring procedures adequately identified and evaluated an applicant whose former family members describe a long history of alleged violence and instability. Whether those concerns should have affected his eligibility to serve as an armed federal agent is likely to remain a central question as additional facts emerge.