Speaking at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit at Fanatics Fest, NBA icon LeBron James opened up about the profound impact hip-hop legend JAY-Z has had on his life, his mindset, and his multi-billion-dollar business empire. Describing the 25-time Grammy winner as “like my big brother,” James credited the rap mogul with shaping how he navigates the corporate world.

The 41-year-old basketball superstar recalled first meeting JAY-Z (Shawn Carter) when he was just a 16-year-old high school phenom. From that very first encounter, JAY-Z’s unparalleled aura and distinct professional approach left a permanent impression on the future four-time NBA champion.

Moving with Confidence and Aura

Reflecting on their early interactions, James emphasized how much he learned simply by watching how the Brooklyn-born icon conducted himself both inside and outside the recording studio.

“He moved how a person that knows who he is and what he brings to the table is supposed to move. And from the business side, to the way he talked, to the way he greeted people… It was just an aura about him and a professionalism in his respective genre that we all kind of learned, and we all kind of took to this point now.”

The Ultimate Business Litmus Test

While James famously revolutionized how modern athletes approach ownership, equity, and lifetime brand deals, he admitted that he still measures his biggest corporate moves against JAY-Z’s standard. Whether negotiating media ventures or expanding his investment portfolio, the hip-hop pioneer remains a primary sounding board in his mind.

“I’m always thinking about him any time I’m doing something business-wise or making a decision or whatever, thinking like, is this going to make him proud? Because he gave me so much game as a 16-year-old kid.”

Charting a Different Path of Inspiration

James also drew a distinction between the childhood heroes he watched from afar and the real-life mentors who guided his career. While basketball royalty dictated his on-court drive, it was JAY-Z who filled the structural void off the court.

On Court Inspiration: James named Michael Jordan as his ultimate blueprint for the game of basketball. However, because he never had the chance to closely connect or talk with Jordan during his formative years, the relationship was entirely driven by emulation.

James named Michael Jordan as his ultimate blueprint for the game of basketball. However, because he never had the chance to closely connect or talk with Jordan during his formative years, the relationship was entirely driven by emulation. Off Court Guidance: JAY-Z stepped into the physical role of a mentor. “Jay is like my big brother,” James explained. “He’s the one who’s given me so much game and has taught me so much.”

The timing of James’ high-praise coincides with a massive year for JAY-Z, who has been dominating cultural headlines with historic anniversary celebrations at Yankee Stadium, a string of highly anticipated global tour dates, and an upcoming HBO docuseries directed by Rick Rubin. For James, the legendary artist remains the roadmap for transitioning from an iconic cultural figure into a timeless corporate titan.