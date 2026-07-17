Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice proved that even at 63 years old, he still has the explosive burst of speed that once terrorized NFL secondaries. During a dramatic scene at the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, the San Francisco 49ers legend ducked under the gallery ropes and chased down a heckler who disrupted his game.

The incident, which immediately went viral across social media, unfolded right after Rice completed a tee shot. As his backswing finished, a spectator in the crowd mockingly shouted “Fore!” directly toward the NFL’s all-time leading wide receiver.

“Which One? Which One?”

Rice did not let the breach of golf etiquette slide. He immediately spun around toward the gallery, locked eyes with the section, and yelled, “Hey!”

Dropping his club to his side, the three-time Super Bowl champion darted under the safety ropes and jogged with intent straight into the crowd. Witnessing an imposing, finely-tuned athlete closing the distance, the heckler reportedly attempted to blend into the masses or walk away. However, Rice pursued the group, demanding that nearby patrons help him identify the culprit by calling out, “Which one? Which one?”

🚨🏌️🏃 #WATCH — Jerry Rice was heckled at the American Century Championship and chased the man down.



“Which one, which one!” pic.twitter.com/gQ1fycnBa2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 16, 2026

Footage captured by onlookers showed a crowd quickly forming around the 63-year-old icon as he confronted the group. While the video did not show the exchange turning physical, Rice successfully had a direct, face-to-face word with the individual to address the disrespect before walking back to the tee box.

Crowd Rallies Behind the Legend

Rather than drawing disapproval for breaking decorum, Rice’s direct response earned him a resounding ovation. As he made his way back onto the fairway, the surrounding spectators erupted into cheers and applause, with one fan caught on tape shouting, “Go get him, Jerry!” Rice returned to the tee box smiling, entirely unfazed, and proceeded to finish out his round.

This isn’t the first time the ultra-competitive Hall of Famer has made headlines for a fiery confrontation at the annual Lake Tahoe tournament. During the 2024 event, tournament security had to step in after Rice had a heated, explicit exchange with Kansas City-based reporters who questioned the depth of the Chiefs’ wide receiver room. Rice interpreted the line of questioning as a slight against his beloved 49ers, famously warning a reporter, “I will f*** you up,” before walking away.

Whether it’s members of the media or bold fans in the gallery, the message out of South Lake Tahoe remains completely clear: do not test Jerry Rice’s competitive edge. Rice ultimately finished 42nd overall in the 90-player celebrity field, which was won by former tennis star Mardy Fish.