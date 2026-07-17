LeBron James is giving JAY-Z credit for playing a major role in shaping his approach to business and life.

Speaking at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit at Fanatics Fest, the NBA superstar described the hip-hop icon as “like my big brother” and revealed he often thinks about JAY-Z when making important business decisions.

“I’m always thinking about him any time I’m doing something business-wise or making a decision… thinking, is this going to make him proud, because he gave me so much game as a 16-year-old kid,” James said.

LeBron also reflected on the impact JAY-Z has had on his career outside of basketball.

“He’s been one of my biggest inspirations. I say M.J. was my biggest inspiration as far as basketball, but I never got an opportunity to hang with him or talk to him. But Jay is like my big brother. He’s the one who’s given me so much game and has taught me so much.”