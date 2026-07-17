Lil Baby and Pharrell Williams Unite for New Single “Dead Fresh”

Lil Baby has kicked off a new era with the release of his latest single, “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams. The track marks the first-ever collaboration between the Grammy Award-winning artists and showcases Lil Baby reflecting on his rise from humble beginnings while embracing the rewards of success. The single made its debut with Lil Baby seated front row at Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show.

Alongside the release, Lil Baby shared a trailer for the official “Dead Fresh” music video, directed by Kid Art. The preview offers a glimpse into a world of modern luxury, featuring scenes set around a tennis court, a sprawling golf course, and the front row of a fashion show, all tied together with cinematic visuals and choreography.

The full music video for “Dead Fresh” is scheduled to premiere on Monday.