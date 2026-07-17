The intersection of hip-hop and sports media is about to get a lot more unpredictable. Grammy-winning music icon Lil Wayne is officially stepping back into the broadcasting arena, teaming up with legendary sports talk radio veteran Craig Carton to launch a brand-new weekly video podcast titled The Joint Venture Show.

Scheduled to premiere globally on July 22, 2026, across YouTube and all major podcasting networks, the series promises a completely raw, late-night-style format. The collaborative venture aims to dismantle the rigid boundaries of traditional broadcasting, seamlessly blending unfiltered hot takes with deep cultural commentary that spans music, sports, entertainment, and pop culture.

A Crossover Forged in Real Life

While the pairing of a multi-platinum Young Money rap pioneer and an outspoken sports talk Hall of Famer might turn heads on paper, The Joint Venture Show is built upon a foundation of genuine, long-term friendship. Organizers and producers are leaning heavily into this natural chemistry, describing the layout of the series as “the ultimate late-night hang.”

By pairing one of music’s most distinct, mercurial creative minds with one of sports media’s most polarizing and commanding personalities, the show guarantees an environment that is as authentic as it is entirely unpredictable.

“This isn’t just about sports or music—it’s about the culture that connects them.” — Lil Wayne & Craig Carton

Direct to the Fans: A Historic Live Debut

Before the show officially hits digital streaming screens later this month, fans are getting a massive first look in a high-energy public setting. Organizers have confirmed that The Joint Venture Show will host its first-ever live audience taping on Sunday, July 19, at the Javits Center as a marquee headline attraction for Fanatics Fest NYC.

The live event serves as a major programming statement for the massive summer festival, which has steadily expanded its lineup to bridge the gap between athletics and urban lifestyle.

Following the initial Javits Center pilot event, subsequent weekly episodes will roll out every Wednesday, positioning Tunechi and Carton to firmly shake up the media landscape for the rest of 2026.