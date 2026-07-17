Former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco is back on the baseball field, but not in Major League Baseball.

The 24-year-old shortstop has reportedly returned to action in his native Dominican Republic, joining a local club as he attempts to stay game-ready while his professional future remains clouded by ongoing legal proceedings and Major League Baseball’s pending investigation. Reports indicate Franco intends to continue playing in the Dominican Republic while awaiting MLB’s next move.

Franco has not appeared in a Major League game since August 2023, when MLB placed him on administrative leave after allegations surfaced involving an inappropriate relationship with a minor in the Dominican Republic. He was later moved to the Rays’ restricted list, where he has remained without pay while both Dominican authorities and Major League Baseball conducted separate investigations.

Earlier this year, a Dominican court found Franco criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. However, following a retrial, the court ultimately spared him from serving prison time, citing what the presiding judge described as the “particular circumstances” surrounding the case. The victim’s mother was also convicted and sentenced on charges related to trafficking her daughter and attempting to extort money from Franco. The ruling remains subject to appeal, while MLB continues its own review under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

For now, Franco’s return to baseball is limited to the Dominican Republic.

While the former Rays star remains one of the most naturally gifted players of his generation, his path back to affiliated baseball is anything but straightforward. Beyond MLB’s ongoing investigation, Franco could face significant immigration and visa hurdles if he hopes to resume his career in the United States. The Rays have yet to indicate whether they envision him as part of the organization’s future, and league discipline could still follow regardless of the Dominican court’s decision.

Before his career came to an abrupt halt, Franco was widely regarded as one of baseball’s brightest young stars. After signing an 11-year, $182 million extension with Tampa Bay in 2021, he earned his first All-Star selection in 2023 while emerging as one of the faces of the franchise. In 267 career MLB games, Franco compiled a .282 batting average with 30 home runs, 130 RBIs and a reputation as one of the game’s premier young shortstops.

Whether this latest chapter marks the beginning of a baseball comeback or simply a temporary stop remains to be seen. For now, Wander Franco is playing again, but his Major League future remains firmly in the hands of MLB and the outcome of the league’s ongoing disciplinary process.