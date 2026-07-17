The clean beauty movement has transformed the skincare industry over the past decade, but for Dr Susan Blyskal, creating botanical, science-backed skincare has never been about following trends. It has been a lifelong commitment rooted in healthcare, innovation, and a belief that effective skincare should work in harmony with the skin rather than against it.

As the Founder and President of BHR Skincare (Blessed Healing Remedy), Dr Susan has spent more than 35 years developing natural skincare solutions that combine pharmaceutical expertise with carefully selected botanical ingredients. Her work has earned recognition well beyond the beauty industry, including a recent feature in USA Today, further highlighting her growing influence in the fields of skincare, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

Where Science Meets Nature

Dr Susan Blyskal brings a unique perspective to the beauty industry.

As a Doctor of Pharmacy and healthcare executive, she understands the science behind formulation, ingredient compatibility, and skin health. Instead of relying on marketing trends or short-lived beauty fads, she has built her skincare philosophy around research, transparency, and long-term wellness.

That combination of medical knowledge and respect for nature has become the foundation of BHR Skincare, a company dedicated to producing botanical skincare products that are gentle, effective, and suitable for people of all ages and skin types.

A Personal Challenge Sparked a Lasting Vision

The story behind BHR Skincare began with a personal need rather than a business plan.

During her pregnancy, Dr Susan struggled to find a body cream she trusted to use on her own skin. Rather than settling for products that didn’t align with her standards, she decided to create her own formulation using clean, natural ingredients designed to nourish the skin while helping prevent stretch marks.

What began as a solution for herself quickly attracted attention from family and friends, who started requesting the same formula. That early success laid the groundwork for what would eventually become Blessed Healing Remedy, now recognized as BHR Skincare.

More than three decades later, the company has grown into a comprehensive skincare brand offering dozens of products while remaining true to the values that inspired its very first formula.

Raising the Standard for Natural Skincare

In an industry crowded with products promising miracle results, Dr Susan has focused on something different,creating formulations that prioritize skin health through ingredient quality and scientific precision.

BHR Skincare products are crafted with botanical extracts, herbal ingredients, pharmaceutical-grade components, and aromatherapy-quality essential oils. Every formulation reflects a commitment to avoiding unnecessary additives while supporting the skin’s natural balance.

The company’s philosophy includes:

Natural botanical ingredients

Herbal-based formulations

No harsh chemicals

No genetically modified ingredients

No animal testing

No sensitizing fragrances

Products designed for all ages and diverse skin types

This balanced approach allows BHR Skincare to appeal to consumers who value both clean ingredients and evidence-based product development.

More Than Beauty, A Commitment to Wellness

Dr Susan’s background in pharmacy has shaped every stage of product development.

Instead of viewing skincare solely as a cosmetic routine, she approaches it as an extension of overall wellness. Each formulation is carefully developed with attention to ingredient performance, compatibility, and long-term skin support rather than temporary cosmetic results.

That philosophy resonates with today’s consumers, who increasingly seek products that are transparent about what goes into every bottle while avoiding unnecessary chemicals and potentially irritating ingredients.

As awareness around clean beauty continues to grow, BHR Skincare remains positioned as a brand that embraced these principles long before they became industry buzzwords.

A Purpose-Driven Brand With Growing Recognition

For Dr Susan Blyskal, BHR Skincare has always represented more than a successful business.

She has often described the company as a mission driven by service, compassion, and a desire to help others care for their skin naturally. That purpose continues guiding the company’s growth while strengthening its reputation among customers looking for trusted skincare alternatives.

Her recent USA Today feature reflects the increasing recognition of both her professional journey and the impact BHR Skincare has made in the natural wellness space.



Looking Toward the Future

As consumer expectations continue evolving, Dr Susan Blyskal remains committed to the same principles that inspired her first skincare formulation over 35 years ago: integrity, scientific excellence, natural ingredients, and genuine care for the people using her products.

Through BHR Skincare, she continues demonstrating that effective skincare doesn’t require compromising between science and nature. Instead, the two can work together to create products that support healthier skin while promoting transparency, sustainability, and long-term wellness.

With decades of experience, expanding national recognition, and a brand built on trust rather than trends, Dr Susan Blyskal continues to help shape the future of clean skincare—one thoughtfully crafted product at a time.



Learn more about BHR Skincare at:

www.bhrskincare.com