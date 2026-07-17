Health officials in the fed believe they have found the cause of a multistate outbreak of bubble guts, in this case called cyclosporiasis. And that cause is linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants across five states.

According to The Washington Post, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Food and Drug Administration highlighted a pusher of iceberg lettuce from Mexico to Taco Bell restaurants in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana.

This finding has called for a halt to getting lettuce from the fast-food taco giant. The believed supplier is Taylor Farms.

“The investigation remains active, and additional states, restaurants, retailers, or products may be identified as more information becomes available,” said Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department.

In Michigan alone, there is over 4,300 cases of cyclosporiasis.