36 years ago today, Boogie Down Productions reinforced why KRS-One earned the nickname “The Teacha” with the release of Edutainment, one of the most socially conscious and intellectually ambitious albums in Hip Hop history.

Released in 1990, Edutainment found KRS-One at the height of his lyrical powers, continuing the evolution of Boogie Down Productions following the tragic loss of DJ Scott La Rock while expanding the group’s mission of educating the masses through Hip Hop. Produced primarily by KRS-One alongside fellow BDP member D-Nice, the album lived up to its title by seamlessly blending political commentary, Black history, street knowledge, and razor-sharp lyricism into one cohesive body of work.

By this point, Boogie Down Productions had grown well beyond its original lineup. Edutainment featured contributions from D-Nice, Ms. Melodie, Harmony, Jamal Ski, Willie D, Mc Boo, and KRS-One’s brother Kenny Parker, making it one of the collective’s most collaborative projects.

The ambitious 21-track album was woven together by spoken-word interludes titled “Exhibits,” featuring legendary Black Power leader Kwame Ture (formerly Stokely Carmichael), whose powerful speeches reinforced the project’s themes of self-determination, education, and cultural awareness.

Musically, Edutainment delivered some of the strongest material in the BDP catalog. The timeless “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love)” remains one of Hip Hop’s greatest cautionary tales, examining how poverty and the pursuit of money can trap young people in cycles of crime and violence. “Blackman in Effect” celebrated Black pride and identity, while “Breath Control II” showcased KRS-One’s unmatched technical ability behind the microphone.

Elsewhere, songs like “100 Guns” demonstrated BDP’s street credibility without sacrificing substance. Years later, the track would gain renewed recognition after inspiring the title and concept behind the Ja Rule and Fat Joe collaboration released during their highly publicized feud with 50 Cent. Meanwhile, records such as “Beef,” which promoted healthy eating, and “30 Cops or More,” a hard-hitting commentary on police brutality, further illustrated KRS-One’s ability to tackle virtually any subject with intelligence and authenticity.

More than three decades later, Edutainment remains one of Hip Hop’s defining examples of music with a message. At a time when rap was rapidly expanding commercially, Boogie Down Productions proved that chart success and social consciousness didn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Supreme salute to KRS-One, D-Nice, Ms. Melodie, Harmony, Jamal Ski, Willie D, Mc Boo, Kenny Parker, the late Scott La Rock, and the entire Boogie Down Productions family. Thirty-six years later, Edutainment still stands as required listening for anyone who believes Hip Hop can educate as powerfully as it entertains. Peace.