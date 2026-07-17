GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and THE INTERNET co-founder Syd has released her third solo album, Beard, via Free Lunch/Warner Records. Alongside the project, she also unveiled the official music video for “Any Time” featuring James Fauntleroy.

Co-produced by Syd, Beard includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward. The album reflects Syd’s personal and artistic evolution while continuing to push the boundaries of contemporary R&B.

Explaining the album’s title, Syd said Beard represents embracing insecurities and redefining confidence. Inspired by the peach fuzz on her upper lip, she said the project is about taking ownership of the qualities society once taught her to hide and embracing her individuality as an artist.

“Taking things that were once insecurities and flipping them on their head has been extremely empowering,” Syd shared.

The new single “Any Time” explores the natural highs and lows of a relationship, with Syd’s smooth vocals complemented by a guest verse from James Fauntleroy. Its accompanying music video features a series of romantic comedy-inspired moments starring Syd and her wife, Simone.

Following her GRAMMY-winning co-writing contribution to Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Syd continues her acclaimed solo run with what she describes as her most evolved album to date.