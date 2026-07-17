Mega Millions Distribution is officially celebrating a defining milestone as “LOVE & TEQUILA,” the high-profile collaboration between Los Angeles breakout artist-producer YUME and New York hitmaker Cash Cobain, continues its rapid ascent. The track has already surged into the top tier of digital sales, currently sitting comfortably at No. 19 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, introducing a global audience to one of the industry’s most versatile young visionaries.

The track’s charting success instantly captured the attention of hip-hop’s elite. Adding rocket fuel to the record’s momentum, Grammy-winning superstar Young Thug recently took to his Instagram Stories to publicly recruit the multi-hyphenate talent. Tagging her directly, the Young Stoner Life (YSL) founder posted a direct message that set social media entirely ablaze:

“@yumeworldwide I wanna sign u what we doin?”

The high-stakes public co-sign from one of hip-hop’s most influential architects marks a pivotal chapter in YUME’s fast-rising trajectory, signaling her undeniable shift from an industry insider to a prominent cultural force.

From Prodigy to Multi-Platinum Architect

While many music fans are just discovering her name through “LOVE & TEQUILA,” YUME has been a formidable behind-the-scenes powerhouse for nearly a decade. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she first discovered music production at just nine years old under the guidance of family members. By the age of 13, she was already making waves, contributing directly to platinum and gold-certified records as one of the youngest producers in modern music.

Her early elite production résumé reads like a festival headliner lineup:

Chris Brown & Young Thug: Produced the multi-platinum anthem “Go Crazy,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Produced the multi-platinum anthem “Go Crazy,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake & Kid Cudi: Co-produced the melodic standout “IMY2” off Drake’s multi-platinum studio album Certified Lover Boy—a production contribution that officially earned YUME her first Grammy nomination.

Co-produced the melodic standout “IMY2” off Drake’s multi-platinum studio album Certified Lover Boy—a production contribution that officially earned YUME her first Grammy nomination. Collaborative Footprint: Crafted tracks for heavyweights like NLE Choppa, Tyga, Polo G, and rising sensation 310babii.

The Rise of a Front-Facing Headliner

Over the past year, YUME has masterfully transitioned into the spotlight as a solo artist, proving that her leap from behind the boards to the front of the stage isn’t a reinvention, but a natural expansion of her musical authority. After making an impactful vocal debut alongside Tory Lanez on “Pull Up,” she has consistently expanded her footprint by balancing production work, songwriting, and high-energy DJ sets.

The year 2026 has already proven to be a whirlwind of milestone moments for the L.A. native. Beyond producing the track “Need” on Nine Vicious’ project Emotions, she made her highly anticipated debut performance at Rolling Loud, setting the stage for the launch of “LOVE & TEQUILA.”

By pairing YUME’s innate melodic instinct with Cash Cobain’s signature, atmospheric sonic style, “LOVE & TEQUILA” serves as a flawless showcase for two artists actively shaping the sound of a new generation. Armed with an enviable production history, a climbing iTunes hit, and major label executives publicly vying for her signature, YUME is stepping firmly into her spotlight as an unmissable force.

“LOVE & TEQUILA” by YUME featuring Cash Cobain is available now on all major streaming platforms.