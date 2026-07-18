A high-speed car crash left significant property damage at the $26 million Hamptons oasis owned by music royalty Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Local authorities confirmed that a 63-year-old man was taken into custody after accelerating up the driveway and smashing entirely through the estate’s heavy mechanical security gates.

The driver, identified by police as Keith Webster of the Bronx, faces charges of felony criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass. Following his arrest at the scene, Webster was transported to Stony Brook Hospital after complaining of bodily pain.

High-Speed Impact at the Gate

According to official law enforcement reports, the frightening encounter unfolded when an estate security guard observed Webster’s Subaru entering the perimeter. The vehicle was reportedly traveling “at a high rate of speed up the driveway” before striking the closed mechanical entrance barriers without braking.

The subsequent collision caused extensive structural damage to the property’s primary security checkpoint. While authorities have not disclosed if Beyoncé, JAY-Z, or their children were inside the seven-bedroom waterfront residence during the crash, officials verified that no residents, staff members, or responding officers sustained injuries.

Police Suspect Potential Medical Emergency

Despite the alarming nature of the breach, the East Hampton Town Police Department emphasized that there is zero evidence indicating the superstar couple was intentionally targeted. Investigators found no weapons or threatening notes inside the vehicle, and Webster made no mention of the homeowners during or after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Dunn shared that the 63-year-old driver appeared deeply disoriented throughout the entire encounter.

“He has no criminal history, and he seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest. He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue.”

Erratic Behavior Prior to the Crash

Further investigation revealed that Webster’s erratic driving began before he reached the Knowles-Carter gates. Detective Sergeant Dunn noted that the suspect had pulled into another residential driveway shortly before the crash. The neighboring homeowner reported that a visibly confused Webster had exited his vehicle to ask for a woman by name. When informed that no one by that name lived at the residence, he got back into his car and departed, ultimately striking the musical icons’ security gates moments later.

The vehicle involved has been officially impounded, and authorities are continuing to assess whether an underlying medical crisis triggered the collision. Representatives for Beyoncé and JAY-Z have not yet issued a public statement regarding the property damage.