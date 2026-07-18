When Beyoncé stepped center stage during JAY-Z’s blockbuster Yankee Stadium residency wearing a pair of jaw-dropping, crystal-embellished Timberland stiletto boots, the fashion world immediately went into overdrive. The striking footwear seamlessly blended the gritty, utilitarian heritage of New York streetwear with the pinnacle of high-fashion luxury.

Behind the viral footwear is a powerful story of intuition, Black representation, and a decade-spanning dream that has officially come full circle for Bronx-born designer and artist Shanel Campbell.

From the MTA to Luxury Mood Boards

The boots are the crown jewel of a heavy-hitting capsule collection bridging the distinct DNAs of Jimmy Choo and Timberland. To ensure the collection felt rooted in authentic metropolitan energy, the brands partnered with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR)—a prominent agency dedicated to championing underrepresented Black and Latinx fashion creatives.

HFR founder Brandice Daniel followed her sharp creative intuition and reached out to Campbell, a Parsons School of Design graduate who runs her own independent label, Bed on Water. For Campbell, the prompt hit incredibly close to home.

“As a Black girl born and raised in the Bronx, I felt completely prepared for the project,” Campbell shared on Instagram, reflecting on the collaboration. “I knew the impact of a Jimmy Choo because I snuck glimpses of Sex and the City while my mom watched before she shooed me away. I knew the impact of the classic Timberland 6-inch boot because I watched my older sister style her Timbs for school.”

As she mapped out the conceptual framework for the luxury collection, Campbell drew heavy inspiration from the early-2000s Black style icons who pioneered the feminization of urban workwear—specifically Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, Kelis, and the legendary styling work of Misa Hylton.

The Ultimate Dream Client

Long before the shoes hit the production line, Campbell already had a definitive muse in mind. In a resurfaced interview from the collection’s development phase, the designer didn’t hesitate when asked about her ultimate aspiration.

“My dream client, of course, is Beyoncé. Like, period. She was on the inspiration board for the collection.”

Campbell had specifically referenced the iconic, pointed-toe Timberland-inspired stilettos that Beyoncé famously wore in the 2002 ’03 Bonnie & Clyde music video alongside JAY-Z. By modernizing that exact silhouette with premium Swarovski crystal accents and Jimmy Choo’s elevated luxury craftsmanship, Campbell wasn’t just designing a shoe—she was archiving a massive piece of hip-hop fashion history.

A Full Circle Manifestation

Seeing the global icon actively choose her design for a major stadium performance in the heart of New York served as the ultimate validation for Campbell and the team at Harlem’s Fashion Row. Reflecting on the monumental moment, Brandice Daniel urged other aspiring independent designers of color to remain steadfast in their vision, emphasizing that the impact of a single creative leap often extends far beyond the creator.

“If I could say anything to anybody, your dream is much bigger than you… and you don’t know where it is going to go. So, go for the thing, do the thing, don’t be afraid.”

By showcasing Campbell’s visionary footwear on a global stage, Beyoncé did more than just anchor another unforgettable outfit layout. She amplified an authentic story of local talent, giving a Bronx designer her hard-earned flowers while executing the ultimate full-circle manifestation.