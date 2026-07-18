JAY-Z brought back his iconic The 40/40 Club on Friday, July 17, transforming the venue into an exclusive lounge experience at the Javits Center during Fanatics Fest.

Presented in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, the invite-only pop-up recreates the atmosphere of the legendary New York hotspot and will remain open throughout the three-day event.

JAY-Z attended the opening day celebration, which attracted a star-studded guest list including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, James Harden, Stephen A. Smith, Teyana Taylor, Michael Rubin, Adam Silver, Robert Kraft, Anthony Davis, Russell Wilson, Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Rich Paul, Fabolous, Cooper Flagg, Benny The Butcher, Jordyn Woods, Memphis Bleek, and many more.

The recreated 40/40 Club paid tribute to the original venue with elevated hospitality, small bites inspired by its signature menu, a 250-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne tower, premium D’USSÉ Cognac offerings, and design elements celebrating one of New York City’s most recognizable entertainment destinations.

The exclusive activation once again brought together sports, music, entertainment, and culture, making it one of Fanatics Fest’s marquee experiences.