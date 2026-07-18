The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a new partnership with personal financial assistant app Albert, naming the company the team’s official jersey patch partner.
Albert’s logo will appear on the upper left chest of all four Lakers uniforms, including the Gold Icon, Purple Statement, White Association, and Black City Edition jerseys. The placement will provide year-round visibility through games, broadcasts, highlights, and photography.
“The Lakers have built an extraordinary legacy of championship basketball,” Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said. “We couldn’t be more proud to place Albert on the Lakers jersey and give our amazing fans visibility to their personal finance products.”
Albert CEO and Founder Yinon Ravid said the partnership aligns two brands focused on excellence and connection.
“The Lakers represent excellence, ambition, and a connection with fans that extends beyond basketball,” Ravid said. “Together, we’re excited to help fans manage their money better and spend more time on what they love.”
Albert, which says it is trusted by more than 20 million users, offers budgeting, investing, bill payments, savings tools, and financial planning in a single app.
The sponsorship agreement was sourced and facilitated by Excel Sports Management’s Properties Division.