STARZ has released the first teaser and official images for its upcoming series, Power: Origins, giving fans their first look at Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy, and MeKai Curtis returning as Kanan Stark.

Currently in production in New Jersey, the series explores the early years of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young men determined to build their reputations on the streets of New York City. The teaser marks the first footage released from the highly anticipated prequel and introduces Moore and Mann as younger versions of the characters originally portrayed by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora.

The reveal comes ahead of the Aug. 7 series finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will help set the stage for the events of Power: Origins.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn, the series is executive produced by Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, and Pete Chatmon, who also directs. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Power: Origins is the fourth spinoff in the Power franchise, with a fifth series, Power: Legacy, already greenlit by STARZ.