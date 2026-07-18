Tyla has officially unveiled the 14-song tracklist for her highly anticipated sophomore album, A*POP, set for release on July 24.

The two-time GRAMMY-winning global star introduced the tracklist through an immersive visual reveal, with each song title displayed in neon paint against a dark blue backdrop. The cinematic presentation showcased Tyla’s creative vision and continued her signature approach to making each step of her album rollout an event.

The album features 14 tracks, including the previously released “Is It Love” and a collaboration with Zara Larsson titled “She Did It Again.” Other songs include “That Girl,” “Kiss,” “Mr. Nonchalant,” “Chanel,” “Crazy of Me,” and “Hot Tubs.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Tyla will headline the TODAY Show’s Citi Concert Series on July 24. She will then make history on July 25 as the first international artist to headline the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will air on ABC and Disney+.

TRACKLISTING