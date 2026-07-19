When JAY-Z recently shut down New York City with three consecutive sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium to celebrate milestone anniversaries for Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, it set a massive new benchmark for hip-hop stadium tours. Naturally, the historic feat ignited an intense debate across the culture: Which other rap icons could actually pull off a three-night stadium run in the Big Apple?

When former D-Block affiliate J-Hood publicly questioned whether 50 Cent had the hometown pull to match Hov’s feat, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ legend didn’t hesitate to step in and shut down the skepticism with a classic, high-powered flex.

“Google Me, I’m 50 Cent”

The online exchange kicked off after J-Hood posted a social media reel questioning if 50 Cent could draw those kind of massive numbers in New York. Fif quickly popped up in the comment section to remind everyone of his international touring muscle and staggering box office receipts.

“LOL MY LAST TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I’m 50cent.”

Fif was referencing his massive 2023–2024 The Final Lap Tour, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album. While the tour was undeniably a global juggernaut that filled arenas and stadiums across North America, Europe, and Asia, J-Hood remained firm in his specific critique—arguing that international appeal doesn’t automatically translate to filling 50,000-seat baseball stadiums three nights in a row in New York City.

“I hear you champ, I’m talking about 3 nights in NY though, not overseas,” J-Hood responded in a follow-up video. “I know how big of an impact Get Rich or Die Tryin’ had internationally, but I just don’t know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows, man. And I could be totally wrong, but like I said, that’s my personal opinion.”

The Legacy of New York Hip-Hop

The debate arrives against a backdrop of deep historical context. J-Hood’s former ties to Jadakiss and D-Block carry the echoes of mid-2000s New York rap rivalries, but the core of the discussion touches on a larger cultural shift.

Stadium runs of that magnitude are notoriously rare in hip-hop, typically reserved for global phenomena like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, or rare, historic homecoming events like JAY-Z’s recent run. However, with the 25th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ fast approaching in 2028, 50 Cent may very well decide to put the doubts to rest once and for all.

Until then, Fif’s stance remains completely clear: his numbers, his global catalog, and his cultural footprint speak entirely for themselves—and if anyone forgets, they can simply look him up.