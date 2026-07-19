PETA staged a high-profile protest during Ashanti’s concert at SeaWorld San Diego, sending a 49-foot yacht displaying a “SeaWorld Kills” banner behind the Bayside Amphitheater stage in full view of attendees.

Earlier in the day, PETA supporters gathered outside the park carrying signs urging concertgoers to reconsider supporting SeaWorld. The demonstration called attention to the organization’s long-standing opposition to the marine park’s treatment of dolphins and orcas.

PETA President Tracy Reiman said the group believes marine mammals suffer in captivity, alleging that dolphins and whales are confined to concrete tanks and subjected to practices that differ from their natural behaviors.

The organization is urging SeaWorld to end its breeding program for dolphins and whales and relocate the animals to seaside sanctuaries.

The protest took place during Ashanti’s performance as part of SeaWorld San Diego’s concert series, bringing renewed attention to the ongoing debate surrounding marine mammal captivity.