The legal battle involving NFL star Stefon Diggs continues to escalate, with his accuser, celebrity stylist and influencer Chris Blake Griffith, releasing what he claims are direct messages from the New England Patriots wide receiver as the civil case unfolds.

Diggs is already facing multiple legal issues, including a separate dispute involving an alleged stolen Ferrari. However, the most serious allegations stem from Griffith’s lawsuit, which accuses the Pro Bowl receiver of sexual assault, claiming Diggs drugged him and exposed himself during an alleged incident. Diggs has denied the allegations.

Over the weekend, Griffith took to his Instagram Stories to share screenshots of alleged direct messages exchanged with Diggs in May 2023. In one message, Diggs allegedly wrote, “Lol cmon get your a** bust.” Griffith allegedly responded, “Lol I commend ya confidence champ,” before Diggs reportedly replied, “Sick of you.”

Griffith accompanied the screenshots with a lengthy statement accusing Diggs of becoming hostile after repeatedly rejecting what he described as the NFL star’s advances.

“You can even be bisexual, or gay, or whatever you wanna be in life—I champion you living in your truth,” Griffith wrote. “That said, when I continually decline your advances and attempts to get me to ‘party-party’ with you, your ego can’t handle ‘no’ and resorted to violence to protect what you seem to be so afraid to admit.”

The social media posts are the latest development in a case that has already produced multiple legal filings.

Earlier this year, Griffith reached a settlement with Diggs’ brother, Darez Diggs, in a separate lawsuit stemming from an alleged altercation in May 2023. Griffith had accused Darez Diggs and others of physically assaulting him following the accusations involving Stefon Diggs. The terms of that settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

Outside the courtroom, the controversy has spilled onto social media. The mother of Diggs’ child has publicly defended the All-Pro receiver, while rapper Cardi B has also voiced her support, pushing back against online criticism as the allegations continue to generate headlines.

The civil litigation involving Stefon Diggs remains ongoing, and no court has ruled on the merits of Griffith’s allegations. As the legal process moves forward, both sides continue to present their narratives in court and increasingly in the public arena.