As the world prepares for the epic 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium, hip-hop superstar Drake has officially thrown his heavy financial weight behind Lionel Messi and the South American squad. Taking to Instagram ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes match, the 39-year-old Canadian artist shared a screenshot of a massive $1.5 million (£1.1 million) bet placed via online betting platform Stake.

If Argentina succeeds in taking down Spain to claim football’s top prize, Drake stands to pocket a whopping payout of more than $5.1 million (£3.79 million). Sharing the slip with his hundreds of millions of social media followers, the rapper cheekily captioned the post: “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…”

Fear of the Infamous ‘Drake Curse’

While Argentine fans are thrilled to have the support of one of the world’s biggest music icons, the sheer size of the wager has reignited anxieties surrounding the infamous “Drake Curse.” Over the years, sports fans have tracked a superstitious trend where teams, fighters, or athletes publicly backed or photographed with the “God’s Plan” star frequently end up losing high-profile events.

The curse’s legend has grown so large that fan-built trackers like TheDrakeCurse.com actively document his sports gambling history. Drake’s recent high-profile losses—including a $1 million wager on fighter Conor McGregor during his UFC bout against Max Holloway—have only added fuel to the superstition ahead of Sunday’s final.

A Massive Year in the Spotlight

The multi-million-dollar World Cup bet comes amidst a whirlwind summer for the five-time Grammy winner. Following his record-shattering, headline-dominating feud with Kendrick Lamar—whose chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us” redefined hip-hop discourse—Drake returned to the charts in May with an unprecedented triple-album drop (Iceman, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti). The release marked his first major music collection since 2023, with Iceman instantly earning him his seventh number-one album on the UK charts.

Whether the “Drake Curse” strikes again or Lionel Messi delivers another storybook victory to hand the Toronto superstar a $5.1 million payday, all eyes remain firmly fixed on the pitch in New Jersey for what promises to be an iconic World Cup finish.