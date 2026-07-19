JAY-Z’s iconic The 40/40 Club kept the energy going on Saturday, July 18, as the exclusive lounge experience returned for its second day at Fanatics Fest NYC inside the Javits Center.

Presented in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, the invite-only pop-up once again brought together stars from sports, music, and entertainment. JAY-Z was on hand as guests including Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Novak Djokovic, Victor Wembanyama, Floyd Mayweather, Carlos Alcaraz, Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Trae Young, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Ja Rule, Tiffany Haddish, Bronny James, Ryan Garcia, Sexyy Red, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fabolous, and Charlie D’Amelio were spotted throughout the evening.

Guests enjoyed premium D’USSÉ Cognac, Chicas Divertidas Tequila cocktails, Armand de Brignac champagne, and a selection of small bites inspired by the original 40/40 Club’s signature menu.

The second day built on the momentum of Friday’s opening, which welcomed LeBron James, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, James Harden, DJ Khaled, Trevor Noah, Stephen A. Smith, and Teyana Taylor, further cementing the 40/40 Club as one of Fanatics Fest NYC’s premier attractions