Before “Gangsta’s Paradise” made him a global superstar, Coolio introduced himself to the world with an album that brought a different flavor to the West Coast. 32 years ago today, the late Artis “Coolio” Ivey Jr. released his debut album, It Takes a Thief, forever changing the trajectory of his career and proving there was room in gangsta rap for humor, social commentary, and undeniable funk. The album was released on July 19, 1994, through Tommy Boy Records and would eventually earn Platinum certification while peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

At a time when West Coast Hip Hop was dominated by hard-edged street narratives, Coolio carved out his own lane. While he never shied away from the realities of inner-city life, he balanced those stories with wit, charisma, and an everyman personality that made him one of rap’s most relatable voices. His laid-back delivery and unmistakable hairstyle made him instantly recognizable, but it was his songwriting that kept listeners coming back.

The album’s breakout single, “Fantastic Voyage,” flipped Lakeside’s 1980 funk classic into one of the biggest rap records of 1994. The feel-good anthem climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the year’s defining songs, receiving heavy rotation on MTV while introducing Coolio to mainstream audiences around the world.

But It Takes a Thief was much deeper than its biggest hit. Tracks like “County Line,” “Ghetto Cartoon,” “Can-O-Corn,” “Bring Back Somethin Fo Da Hood,” and the title track painted vivid pictures of life in South Central Los Angeles without glorifying every aspect of the streets. Coolio had a gift for mixing humor with harsh realities, making difficult subjects easier to digest without watering down the message.

The project also featured appearances from LeShaun, J-Ro of The Liks, Billy Boy, and fellow West Coast mainstay WC, further connecting Coolio to the thriving Los Angeles rap scene that helped launch his career after his stint with WC and the Maad Circle.

Although Gangsta’s Paradise would elevate Coolio to another level the following year, It Takes a Thief remains the foundation of his legacy. It introduced a rapper who could make you laugh, make you dance, and make you think—all within the same album. More than three decades later, it still stands as one of the most refreshing and underrated debut albums of the G-funk era.

Supreme salute to the late Coolio, whose music continues to remind us that authenticity, originality, and personality never go out of style. Rest in power.