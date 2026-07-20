Apple Music Increases Subscription Costs Due to Licensing Fees

Heads up, it will soon cost more to stream your favorite songs on Apple Music. The individual plan for Apple Music in the U.S. will cost you $11.99 and the family plan will bump to $19.99. The new prices hit on July 17.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the price increase is due to licensing costs. Apple got hit with the bill, and now you have too. Their formal statement reads, “As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today.”

To find the last time Apple raised the prices, you would have to flip your iCal back to October 2022. I guess one dollar over the course of nearly four years isn’t too bad.

In comparison, Spotify did the same thing, jumping up to $12.99 from $11.99 for an individual plan at the top of the year.