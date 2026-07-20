The notorious “Drake Curse” has claimed another major casualty. Canadian rap superstar Drake lost a staggering $1.5 million (£1.1 million) bet after backing Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The 39-year-old hitmaker placed his wager through online gambling platform Stake on Saturday, eyeing a massive payout of more than $5.1 million (£3.8 million) at odds of +245. However, his high-stakes gamble required Argentina to secure the victory within 90 minutes of regulation time.

When the match remained locked in a 0–0 stalemate at the end of regulation, Drake’s betting ticket was officially declared dead—regardless of the eventual outcome in extra time. Spain went on to win the World Cup 1–0 thanks to a dramatic 106th-minute strike by substitute Ferran Torres, sealing Argentina’s defeat and handing the rapper yet another costly loss.

A History of Costly Missteps

For fans following the “God’s Plan” artist’s gambling habits, the loss felt less like a shock and more like an inevitable chapter in the ongoing saga of the “Drake Curse”—a fan superstition tracking the rapper’s history of publicly backing teams and athletes that end up losing.

His $1.5 million World Cup blunder comes amidst a string of recent high-profile betting setbacks:

UFC Return: Lost $1 million after backing Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in his bout against Max Holloway.

Lost $1 million after backing Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in his bout against Max Holloway. Super Bowl LX: Reportedly suffered a $1 million loss when the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

Reportedly suffered a $1 million loss when the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks. US Open: Dropped $300,000 after betting on Jannik Sinner to overcome Carlos Alcaraz.

Dropped $300,000 after betting on Jannik Sinner to overcome Carlos Alcaraz. 2022 World Cup Final: Notably lost a $1 million bet on Argentina beating France because the match went into extra time and penalties, failing to resolve in 90 minutes.

According to tracking data, Drake has lost over $5.7 million on public wagers since early 2024 alone.

Unfazed on the Charts

Despite his ongoing misfortune on sportsbooks, Drake’s commercial run in music remains virtually untouched. The multi-million-dollar wager arrived during a massive summer for the five-time Grammy winner, following his headline-dominating feud with Kendrick Lamar and a surprise triple-album release (Iceman, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti) that saw Iceman notch his seventh No. 1 album on the UK charts.

While $1.5 million would devastate most casual bettors, Drake previously joked about his reputation for bad gambling luck on Instagram prior to kickoff, captioning his bet slip: “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…”