Spain may have left MetLife Stadium with the World Cup trophy, yet Drake and Sexyy Red created one of the night’s biggest viral moments without stepping anywhere near the field.

The longtime friends and collaborators watched Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 during Sunday’s World Cup final from a luxury suite packed with music royalty. Photos from the evening showed Drake carefully fixing Sexyy Red’s hair as the St. Louis rapper sat in front of him, immediately giving fans another glimpse into their playful relationship.

Drake with Sexyy Red at the World Cup final yesterday pic.twitter.com/PTEYpBWbPb — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 20, 2026

Drake’s son Adonis also joined them inside the suite, where Pharrell Williams, Future, and other celebrities were reportedly among the guests. Some social media users identified the space as a Nike suite, while others connected it to Drake’s OVO operation.

The scene carried a loose, family-style energy during soccer’s biggest event. Drake appeared fully focused on getting Sexyy Red’s hair together, while she looked comfortable trusting one of the world’s biggest rappers with the assignment. Fans quickly turned the images into jokes, memes, and affectionate commentary about their unexpected friendship.

The moment arrived as Spain secured its second World Cup championship before approximately 80,000 spectators. Ferran Torres scored the match’s only goal in the 106th minute, ending Argentina’s attempt to capture consecutive titles.

Drake and Sexyy Red’s interaction also gave new life to dating speculation that has followed them for years. Their relationship has consistently been described by both artists as a close friendship and creative partnership rather than an exclusive romance.

The two first became a major topic of conversation after Sexyy Red joined Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour in 2023. Their chemistry quickly moved beyond the stage through flirtatious posts, extravagant gifts, and jokes about being “married.” Drake once referred to Sexyy Red as his “rightful wife” and later gifted her a custom iced-out Cartier watch.

Sexyy Red has repeatedly described their connection as platonic, built around loyalty, mutual respect, and a shared willingness to play along with the internet’s fascination.

That bond has also produced major records. The pair collaborated with SZA on “Rich Baby Daddy” before reuniting for “U My Everything,” strengthening a partnership that works musically and generates constant conversation online.

Their friendship even found its way into the 2024 battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar when Kendrick referenced Sexyy Red on “Euphoria.” Drake leaned into the moment on social media, treating the mention like another opportunity to celebrate their connection.

At the World Cup final, there was no diss-track energy surrounding them. Drake was fixing hair, Sexyy Red was enjoying the attention, Adonis was nearby, and hip-hop’s most entertaining platonic duo once again gave the internet exactly what it wanted.