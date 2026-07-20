JAY-Z’s iconic The 40/40 Club wrapped up its three-day pop-up at Fanatics Fest NYC on Sunday, July 19, closing out a weekend that celebrated the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture.

Presented in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, the invite-only experience transformed the Javits Center into a recreation of the legendary New York venue, welcoming a steady stream of athletes, entertainers, and cultural figures.

The final day brought out guests including Tiffany Haddish, Amar’e Stoudemire, Darrelle Revis, Nikki Garcia, Brie Garcia, Sebastian Telfair, Brian Burns, Bruce Carrington, and Chase B.

Throughout the weekend, JAY-Z attended the first two days as the pop-up hosted an impressive lineup of notable guests, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Floyd Mayweather, Novak Djokovic, Victor Wembanyama, James Harden, Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Trevor Noah, Stephen A. Smith, and Teyana Taylor.

Guests enjoyed signature 40/40 Club hospitality, featuring small bites inspired by the original menu, Chicas Divertidas Tequila cocktails, premium D’USSÉ Cognac, a 250-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne tower, and design elements honoring the lasting legacy of one of New York City’s most iconic entertainment destinations.