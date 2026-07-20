During Fanatics Fest weekend in New York City, luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet brought together an elite mix of athletes, entertainers, and cultural influencers for an exclusive edition of The Gold Standard, the signature interview series hosted by music executive Lenny Santiago.

Set against a backdrop celebrating Audemars Piguet’s storied legacy and craftsmanship, Santiago welcomed some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to his now-iconic Gold Standard couch for candid conversations throughout the weekend.

Among the notable guests were Jay-Z, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Ryan Reynolds, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson, Teyana Taylor, Michael Rubin, Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Jordyn Woods, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Chiles, Fabolous, Winnie Harlow, SAINt JHN, and many more, making the Audemars Piguet experience one of the marquee attractions of Fanatics Fest.

Blending luxury, culture, sports, and entertainment under one roof, The Gold Standard once again showcased why Audemars Piguet continues to resonate far beyond the world of fine watchmaking, bringing together some of the most influential figures in today’s cultural landscape.