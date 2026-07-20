The Carters’ East Hampton home was crashed into by a 63-year-old man. TMZ reports a man drove his car through the front gate of the home, causing “significant damage.”

Was it a deranged fan or hater? Doesn’t seem to be. Responding Detective Jennifer Dunn told Page Six the driver didn’t have a criminal history and also “seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest.”

Another report states the man was previously looking for a woman at a nearby home earlier in the day. Accident or not, he caught some charges: “felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.”

Just last week, JAŸ-Z 30 officially kicked off on Friday, July 10, with the first of three sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium, delivering a memorable opening night filled with surprise guests, classic hits, and standout fashion moments.

Opening the show with Beyoncé for a performance of “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” JAŸ-Z treated fans to a set packed with favorites including “Politics as Usual,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “Made In America,” “Dead Presidents,” “Can I Live,” and “Allure.”