Paramount’s blockbuster pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery has run into a serious legal roadblock, placing one of Hollywood’s largest proposed mergers on hold just days before the companies reportedly hoped to finalize it.

A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros pic.twitter.com/AHTmxbBHnT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 20, 2026

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a temporary restraining order preventing Paramount from closing the $110 billion acquisition for at least 14 days. The decision gives the court time to examine an antitrust lawsuit brought by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and attorneys general from 11 other states.

The states claim the merger would “extinguish competition” by concentrating an enormous collection of film studios, streaming services, cable channels, and news organizations under David Ellison’s leadership.

A combined company would control Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount+, HBO Max, CBS, CNN, and an extensive catalog of major franchises and television programming. State prosecutors argue that level of consolidation could give the company greater power over theatrical distribution, cable negotiations, streaming prices, employment, and the kinds of projects reaching audiences.

Judge Martínez-Olguín found that the states “present compelling evidence” that the merged company could command too much of the wide-release theatrical market. The concern extends beyond whether viewers will have fewer streaming apps to choose from. It reaches theaters competing for major releases, producers seeking buyers, writers and performers looking for work, and cable providers negotiating access to essential programming.

Paramount has framed the merger as necessary for traditional entertainment companies trying to compete with technology-backed platforms. The states see a corporate monolith capable of reducing choices and raising prices while combining two of Hollywood’s most influential content pipelines.

The timing creates significant financial pressure. Paramount had reportedly planned to close the transaction as early as July 22. A hearing scheduled for August 3 will determine whether the court should issue a preliminary injunction that could freeze the merger for much longer.

Every extension carries a price. Under the deal’s “ticking consideration” structure, Paramount could eventually owe Warner shareholders hundreds of millions of dollars for prolonged delays. The mechanism was designed to reassure investors that Paramount was confident it could secure regulatory approval. It now operates like an expensive clock counting down behind the legal fight.

The case also signals that federal approval does not necessarily end scrutiny of a media merger. State governments can still challenge a transaction when they believe consumers, workers, and local markets face lasting harm.

For Hollywood, the outcome could reshape far more than two companies. It will help determine whether the industry’s answer to streaming disruption is continued consolidation or whether courts finally decide that entertainment giants have reached the limit of how much power one corporation should control.