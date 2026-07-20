Photo credit: Martell Stepney/MATI

By KimSoMajor

For Grammy Award-winning rapper Rapsody, artistic growth has never been about chasing trends. During a conversation with The Source at Music at the Intersection in St. Louis, the acclaimed MC reflected on legacy, women in hip hop, artist development and why mastering the craft remains the foundation of a lasting career.

Fresh off the stage at Music at the Intersection, Rapsody sat down with The Source carrying the same calm focus that has become synonymous with her music. The performance had ended, but the intention behind it hadn’t. As our conversation unfolded, one theme continued to surface: growth is a lifelong practice.

It reminded me of the first time I watched Rapsody work years earlier while I was behind the scenes during a taping of Rap City. Before the cameras rolled, she stood quietly in the hallway rehearsing to herself, completely locked into the moment. Production moved around her, but her attention never wavered. Seeing her again years later, that same discipline was still there.

So I asked what separates artists who build lasting careers from those chasing quick success. “You never stop learning. You never stop growing. You never stop becoming,” Rapsody said. “The work never stops.”

To her, longevity isn’t accidental. It’s earned long before audiences see the finished product.

Photo credit: Martell Stepney/MATI

“If it comes quick, it goes quick,” she said. “The more time you put into mastering your craft, that’s how you build strong foundations that you can stand on for a lifetime, that you have legacy, that you have a long career with. You don’t want to stand on something that’s faulty and shaky.”

She believes artist development is still one of the most valuable investments an artist can make, regardless of where they are in their career.

“Superstars still come through artist development. Legacy artists still come through artist development,” she said. “If you really love it and you’re passionate about it, wake up doing it, go to sleep doing it.”

For Rapsody, that commitment reaches well beyond writing lyrics. It includes studying the artists who came before you, strengthening your performance, understanding breath control and continuously sharpening every part of your artistry. Just as important, she said, is taking the time to understand yourself.

She recalled a lesson from Lauryn Hill that continues to shape the way she approaches both music and life.

“Life is like… you spend your journey climbing a mountain. You get to the top of the mountain and you see there are more mountains,” she said. “While you’re going down the mountain to the next one, that’s your learning phase. Then you come up, you master it, you learn something else.”

That appreciation for growth extends beyond her own career. Although she was in the middle of an album rollout, Rapsody made it clear that Music at the Intersection left an impression.

“This is my first time at this festival,” she said. “Walking through the Arts District… seeing all the businesses open while the customers are coming in, there’s money pouring back into the economy. There are spaces for artists to give shows and create. The kids are roller skating. It’s beautiful.”

She hopes it won’t be her last visit.

“I would love to come back to this every year, even if I’m not performing. The energy is beautiful. Everybody’s hugging each other. Everybody’s fly.”

Growth found its way into nearly every part of our conversation.

When I asked about today’s conversation surrounding women in hip hop, Rapsody widened the lens. She spoke about authenticity and the importance of allowing every woman’s voice to exist on its own terms.

“There’s room for all stories,” she said. “As long as it’s your story. It’s your truth.”

“As long as it comes from you, no man is sitting there writing what they want you to say, there’s space for all women to be and exist.”

She acknowledged that the music business doesn’t always reflect that same spirit, but she sees something different when she looks at the culture itself.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily harmony in all spaces of the music business,” she said. “But there’s beautiful harmony in the culture. We celebrate everybody’s vision, story, truth, art, creativity and mind.”

The conversation continued with how those differences are discussed.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a conversation either because that’s how we all get to an understanding of everybody’s perspective,” she said. “The conversation can be had without being disrespectful.”

The same thoughtfulness carried into a discussion about the label that’s followed her throughout much of her career: “conscious rapper.”

Rapsody sees consciousness as something much broader than a genre or category.

“We like to put conscious in a box,” she said. “But I think street rappers are conscious too because conscious is also being aware of who you are and where you are in your environment.”

She believes every artist has an opportunity to document life honestly, regardless of the lens through which they tell their story.

“Sometimes even if their environment or their story is hard to hear, they’re conscious of what they experience every day,” she said. “It’s like, what’s the next level of that? Having knowledge and understanding, and sharing that too.”

Then she offered perhaps the simplest definition of all.

“I think everybody, in a way, is conscious of their own truth if they truly share it.” One question made her pause.

I asked what she’s still learning about womanhood that’s naturally finding its way into her music today.

She smiled.

“That’s such a thoughtful question.”

After a moment, her answer centered on freedom.

“The freedom and the peace that I have in this stage, as a woman, as a Black woman, as a woman in hip hop… I don’t overthink it. I don’t chase. I don’t allow myself to be put in boxes.”

She spoke about giving herself permission to continue evolving without feeling tied to who she was yesterday.

“As women, we have to give ourselves space and continue to grace growing that way and redefine the woman that we are in all seasons of our life and walk it gracefully.”

That freedom has shown up in unexpected ways, too.

“This season, I’m having the most fun with my hair,” she said with a laugh, giving a shout out to her new stylist, Diamond, for inspiring her to try new looks.

Before wrapping up, I asked one final question.

If someone had never heard her music before and wanted to understand who she is today, which song would she hand them?

She didn’t answer immediately.

“Nina,” she said.

“I think that gives a lot of layers of me.”

It felt like the perfect place to end.

Over the course of our conversation, Rapsody never tried to simplify herself into one idea, one label or one definition. She spoke with the same care she brings to her music, leaving room for complexity, curiosity and growth.

If Nina captures the many layers of who Rapsody is today, this conversation offered a glimpse into how those layers continue to evolve, one season, one lesson and one verse at a time.