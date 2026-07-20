Rick Ross reveals a boss can be real about their music history. Even if that includes Drake. Speaking with The Joe Budden Podcast, Ricky Rozay revealed he will always celebrate their accomplishments.

“You gotta realize anything that we created in the past, Rozay gonna celebrate,” Ross said. “You understand? You can’t change your past. You control the future. You dictate all that. So anything we’ve ever created is celebrated, you know? We with that.”

He added, “We don’t even care. Play all them n****a’s shit. We ain’t on no ho shit. We rich n***as.”