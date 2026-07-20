Sergey Young Biography: From Investing to Longevity and a Bestselling Book

Looking at Sergey Young‘s career today, it’s easy to assume longevity was always the focus. It wasn’t. He began at McKinsey & Company before entering venture capital, spending much of his early career investing in technology companies. Healthcare became one of those areas long before it became the defining one.

This article reveals his professional journey from investing to longevity.

Sergey Young Biography: Career and Professional Journey

Early Career and Business Background

For years, Sergey Young worked in technology investing. McKinsey & Company came first, followed by Peak State Ventures in New York, where he invested in companies working across healthcare, real estate, and the future of work.

The interest in longevity arrived quietly. A routine checkup revealed high cholesterol. He started reading. Then he kept going.

From Technology to Longevity Investing

Sergey Young’s investment portfolio changed with the field itself. Instead of consumer technology, more attention went to companies developing gene therapies, diagnostics, and artificial intelligence for drug discovery. That shift led to the launch of Longevity Vision Fund, a $100 million fund later recognized by Fast Company for its impact investing work.

The Fund backs companies approaching healthy aging from different directions. Life Biosciences explores regenerative medicine. Freenome develops AI-powered blood tests designed to detect cancer earlier. Other portfolio companies work on drug discovery and diagnostics.

Young often discusses those developments outside the investment world. His interviews have appeared in CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, and Thrive Global.

Much of the longevity conversation still happens within research and industry circles. Young’s approach became especially visible with The Science and Technology of Growing Young, a book that helped bring longevity into a more public context.

The Science and Technology of Growing Young

The bestseller appeared at a time when people were starting to hear more about longevity, but not necessarily understand it. Articles mentioned new breakthroughs, experts talked about aging research, but for most readers the topic still felt distant. The Science and Technology of Growing Young did not try to cover every new discovery. Instead, it helped readers step back and see what all these developments were pointing to.

Why Sergey Young Wrote the Book

Young spent years following longevity from inside the investment world. He met researchers, studied new technologies, and watched ideas move slowly from laboratories into public discussion.

When the book appeared, healthy aging and AI-driven medicine were already making news. Context was harder to find. The Science and Technology of Growing Young was written to supply it, in language meant for readers without specialist training.

Reception and Impact

After Simon & Schuster published it, The Science and Technology of Growing Young landed on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list and was marked by USA Today as a bestseller as well. New editions followed worldwide, while readers on Amazon (4.4-star rating) and Goodreads continue to rate it highly.

Beyond the Book: Building a Public Voice in Longevity

The success of the book marked an important milestone in Sergey Young investor work.Yet this work is only one part of a much broader story.

Healthspan XPRIZE grew out of a different idea than a venture fund. Instead of investing in individual companies, it brings together research teams competing to improve healthy aging. The competition challenges teams to develop therapies that can restore muscle, cognitive, and immune function in older adults, extending years of healthy living rather than simply lifespan. Young also founded Longevity@Work, a nonprofit program that helps employers introduce evidence-based longevity practices.

Key Facts About Sergey Young Business Career:

Founding Longevity Vision Fund

Investing in technology and healthcare for more than 20 years

Working with BOLD Capital Partners as a Venture Partner

Serving on AFAR’s board

Helping create Healthspan XPRIZE through his work with XPRIZE

Writing The Science and Technology of Growing Young

Reaching two major U.S. bestseller lists

Overview

For many readers, Young’s bestselling book was where that story started. Instead of treating longevity as something distant, it brought it closer to everyday questions about health and how people live over time.

Long before writing about longevity, Sergey Young was investing in technology companies and following changes in healthcare. Over time, that work expanded beyond venture capital to include public initiatives, scientific partnerships, and writing. Sergey Young’s biography is less about one project than about how those different pieces came together.

The success of The Science and Technology of Growing Young brought longevity to a wider audience, while Young’s broader work continues to push the field closer to everyday life.

FAQ

Who is Sergey Young?

Young is an author of Science and Technology of Growing Young. He is also a venture investor, who either partnered or founded various health-focused organizations.

What is Young’s book about?

Gene therapies. Artificial intelligence. Early diagnostics. Preventive medicine. The book brings those subjects together for readers who are curious about longevity but don’t spend their time reading medical journals.

How did Sergey Young end up in the longevity field?

Not through medicine, and not through academia. Young spent years in consulting and venture capital before a routine health check pushed him toward a different subject. Reading aging research became a habit, then part of his investment work.

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