Former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell has found himself back in the headlines, this time for legal issues stemming from alleged unpaid child support.

According to The Canton Repository, Bell was arrested in Ohio on a warrant issued out of Michigan related to outstanding child support obligations. The 34-year-old was booked into the Stark County Jail on what authorities described as a “courtesy hold for another agency.”

Reports indicate Bell allegedly owes more than $50,000 in unpaid child support.

Bell’s attorney, Thomas Shaffer, argues that the former NFL standout is no longer financially capable of making the payments that were originally established during the height of his playing career. Shaffer contends the support order was based on Bell’s multimillion-dollar NFL salary, income he no longer receives.

According to TMZ, Bell has even tapped into his NFL pension benefits in an effort to satisfy portions of his child support obligations.

The arrest comes as Bell continues to navigate mounting financial and legal challenges. Earlier this year, he was hit with a $25 million civil judgment in a sexual abuse lawsuit. Bell has consistently denied the allegations, and both he and his legal team maintain that the claims against him are false.

Once regarded as one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual-threat running backs during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell’s post-football career has included ventures into boxing and content creation through livestreaming. While neither pursuit has matched the success of his playing days, Bell has largely remained out of the public spotlight outside of occasional social media activity.

The child support matter remains ongoing, and additional details surrounding Bell’s legal status are expected as the case progresses.

TheSource.com will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.