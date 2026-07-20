‘The Odyssey’ Delivers a Whopping $257M Global Debut

As expected, The Odyssey is a force. But could we have really expected these numbers? Christopher Nolan’s film will be the biggest opening of his career, bringing in a global total north of $257 million. The closest to that was The Dark Knight Rises, which did $249 million.

Stateside, the film is going to bring in $120.5 million, the largest live-action debut in North America this year. According to Deadline, The Odyssey will also be the second biggest R-rated film to open all time, only trailing Deadpool & Wolverine. How powerful is the Marvel train? That movie did $233.3 million.

You sliding to the theater to check it out?