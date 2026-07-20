On this day in Hip Hop history, West Coast stoner legends Cypress Hill dropped their second and most successful album, Black Sunday. Released on July 20, 1993, the project debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, moving a then-record 261,000 copies in its first week—the highest SoundScan tally for a rap group at the time.

Much of Black Sunday’s success was fueled by its lead single, the anthemic “Insane in the Brain,” which became a genre-bending crossover smash. With its funky, mind-warping production and signature nasal flow from B-Real, the track cemented Cypress Hill’s place in both Hip Hop and rock circles, earning praise from both rap heads and metalheads alike. Their aggressive sound, punk-influenced aesthetic, and pro-cannabis message resonated with a new fan base that extended far beyond traditional rap audiences.

Critically, the album was well-received across the board, garnering glowing reviews and even a Grammy nomination. The group’s cultural influence hit a new high when Black Sunday tracks were featured in cult classics like How High, where Cypress Hill even made a cameo. Over the years, the album’s impact has only grown, earning triple platinum certification from the RIAA and racking up more than 3.4 million in sales.

33 years later, Black Sunday remains a blazing milestone in rap history—and an essential soundtrack for smokers and Hip Hop purists alike.