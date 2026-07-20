Had he still been with us, Houston Hip Hop pioneer Robert Earl Davis Jr., better known around the world as DJ Screw, would be celebrating his birthday today. Born on July 20, 1971, Screw didn’t just become one of Texas’ most influential DJs—he created an entirely new sound that forever changed the landscape of Hip Hop.

As the architect of the legendary “chopped and screwed” style, DJ Screw transformed ordinary rap records into hypnotic, slowed-down masterpieces by reducing tempos, chopping vocals, and creating mixes that became synonymous with Houston’s thriving underground rap scene. What began as a local movement soon evolved into a global phenomenon, influencing generations of artists from every corner of Hip Hop.

Operating out of his home studio, Screw built an unmatched catalog of more than 300 installments in his iconic Screw Tape series, providing a platform for Houston legends and helping launch the careers of artists affiliated with the Screwed Up Click (S.U.C.). Long before streaming services and social media, fans would line up for hours to get their hands on the latest Screw tape, turning his recordings into prized possessions throughout the South.

Although his life was tragically cut short in 2000 at just 29 years old, DJ Screw’s impact has only grown with time. His devoted fan base, affectionately known as Screwheads, continues to celebrate his legacy through annual events like Screwfest, while documentaries such as Screwed in Houston have helped introduce his story and the chopped and screwed movement to new generations of fans.

Today, the fingerprints of DJ Screw’s influence can be heard throughout modern music. From Drake, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Beyoncé to countless independent artists across Hip Hop and R&B, the slowed-down aesthetic that Screw pioneered remains a defining element of Southern music culture and far beyond.

More than a DJ or mixtape pioneer, DJ Screw created a movement that turned Houston into one of Hip Hop’s most influential cities. His music, his vision, and his culture continue to inspire artists nearly a quarter-century after his passing.

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the late DJ Screw. Your sound remains timeless, and your legacy continues to turn at 33⅓ RPM. Rest in power.