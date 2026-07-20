Released 34 years ago today, House of Pain’s debut album, Fine Malt Lyrics, arrived during one of Hip Hop’s most transformative eras, when the culture was expanding in every direction and authenticity was the common denominator. Sharing the spotlight with groundbreaking acts like Cypress Hill, The Beatnuts, and 3rd Bass, Everlast and company carved out their own lane with a sound that fused rugged lyricism, Irish-American identity, and hard-hitting production.

Produced primarily by Cypress Hill’s DJ Muggs alongside DJ Lethal, Fine Malt Lyrics gave the world the immortal anthem “Jump Around,” one of the most recognizable songs in Hip Hop history. More than three decades later, the record remains a staple at sporting events, in films, television, and arenas around the globe, instantly turning any crowd into a frenzy.

Beyond its signature hit, the album packed plenty of gems, including “Put Your Head Out” featuring B-Real, “House and the Rising Son” with Funkdoobiest, and Pete Rock’s unforgettable remix of “Jump Around,” which helped further cement the song’s legendary status.

Salute to Everlast, Danny Boy, DJ Lethal, and DJ Muggs for delivering a certified Hip Hop classic. Thirty-four years later, Fine Malt Lyrics still lives up to its name—and whenever “Jump Around” comes on, the reaction is still exactly the same.