Ye Adds Two New Diamond Certifications to Legendary Career Run

Those “Old Kanye” numbers are still moving. The artist, now known as Ye, just wrapped up a couple of new diamond certifications. “Gold Digger” and “Heartless” were the two singles to cross the 10,000,000 unit market.

Additionally, Ye also pulled in a slew of gold and platinum RIAA certifications, with The College Dropout racking up its six millionth unit, Graduation at eight milly, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy crossing five, 808s and Heartbreak hitting four, Yeezus at three, and Jesus is King officially going platinum.