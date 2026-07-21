Prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and media mogul Tyler Perry have joined forces to offer a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the tragic death of Nolan Wells.

The announcement comes as community leaders, law enforcement, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump intensify their public push for justice, calling on anyone with critical details to step forward and help bring closure to a grieving family.

A Powerful Stand for Justice

The substantial reward—co-funded by Sharpton’s National Action Network and Perry—is aimed at breaking the silence surrounding the circumstances of Wells’ passing. Speaking alongside community advocates, Rev. Sharpton emphasized the urgent need for transparency and swift law enforcement action.

“We cannot allow cases like this to go cold or fade into the background without answers,” Sharpton stated during the announcement. “With the help of Tyler Perry and our community partners, we are putting up $100,000 to ensure that anyone holding vital information feels empowered and supported to speak up.”

Nolan Wells' mother asked people to “be like Nolan” during his memorial service on Monday, urging others to honor his memory alive by welcoming individuals with kindness. pic.twitter.com/CqZIpwLsrx — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2026

Tyler Perry, known for frequently using his platform and financial resources to aid families seeking justice in high-profile civil rights cases, echoed the sentiment, stressing that accountability must remain a top priority.

Civil Rights Leaders Rally Around the Family

Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wells family, praised the contribution and reiterated that no detail is too small for investigators to review. Crump and the family have continuously pressed for a thorough, uncompromised investigation to determine every factor contributing to the tragedy.

The involvement of figures like Sharpton, Perry, and Crump elevates national awareness around the case, putting pressure on local authorities to exhaust every legal and investigative avenue available.

How to Submit Tips

Authorities and community organizers urge anyone who may have witnessed events surrounding the case or who possesses relevant video footage, messages, or leads to come forward immediately.

Tipsters are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or submit information anonymously through designated community hotlines. The $100,000 reward will be distributed upon the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible.