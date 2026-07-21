Austin Rivers may have stepped away from the NBA, but his handle clearly never retired.

A recent session at Flow Shooting Academy in Orlando turned into one of those viral basketball moments that instantly made the rounds across social media. Working with young players during camp, Rivers accepted a one-on-one challenge from a camper wearing the academy’s signature blue Flow gear. What looked like a fun teaching moment quickly became a reminder that years of competing against the world’s best don’t simply disappear.

Austin Rivers dropped a kid while wearing loafers pic.twitter.com/T1FQQ56PEY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 21, 2026

Rivers sized up his young defender with a subtle jab step before stringing together a series of controlled dribbles. Then came the move everyone is talking about. A perfectly timed hesitation crossover sent the camper completely off balance, flipping into a somersault as Rivers glided past. The sequence drew immediate reactions online, with fans marveling at how effortlessly the former NBA guard created separation.

The moment became even more entertaining because Rivers wasn’t wearing basketball shoes. He pulled off the crossover in penny loafers, making the clip feel less like a training drill and more like an effortless display of confidence. Flow Shooting Academy leaned into the moment by posting the video across TikTok and Instagram, celebrating Rivers’ ability to put on a show regardless of what was on his feet.

Social media did the rest. Basketball fans joked that Rivers was still out there “breaking ankles,” while plenty couldn’t get over the footwear choice, calling the loafers the real MVP of the clip. Others pointed out that the sequence served as a reminder of just how wide the gap is between a seasoned professional and even talented young players.

For Rivers, the viral crossover is another example of why former NBA players remain such valuable teachers. The finer details that defined a professional career, footwork, pace, timing and the ability to keep a defender guessing, are the same skills being passed along to the next generation. Those lessons often land harder when they come attached to a highlight everyone will remember.

As the son of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Austin grew up around the game before carving out his own NBA career. These days, his focus has shifted toward camps, player development and sharing the experience he gained over more than a decade in the league. If this latest clip proved anything, it’s that the competitive instincts and elite ball handling are still very much intact.

The lesson for every camper in the gym was simple: never assume someone can’t cook just because they’re wearing loafers.