Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga.

The film brings together the Avengers, the X-Men, and other major MCU characters as they face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in his return to Marvel. The trailer also teases the return of Captain America, Steve Rogers.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday serves as the culmination of the MCU’s multiverse storyline that began after Avengers: Endgame. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to follow one year later.