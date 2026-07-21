In response to shifting consumer demand for nutrient-dense, convenient meals, The Campbell’s Company has officially launched its all-new Campbell’s® Protein Soups lineup. Delivering 20 grams of protein and a good source of fiber in every can, the new shelf-stable collection combines the comfort and flavor the iconic brand is known for with enhanced nutritional benefits.

Formulated with a foundation of slow-simmered bone broth, real white meat chicken, legumes, and vibrant vegetables, the new line is rolling out now on Amazon.com and at retail locations nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.19 per can.

Meeting the High-Protein Demand

The product innovation comes as wellness priorities continue to shape grocery aisles. According to industry research cited by Campbell’s, more than 71% of Americans are actively seeking to increase the amount of protein in their daily diets.

Distinctly packaged with a bright green label for easy identification in the soup aisle, the new lineup leverages the company’s 155-year culinary heritage to make high-protein eating both accessible and satisfying.

“New Campbell’s Protein Soups deliver the nutrition consumers are looking for from a brand they trust,” said Benjamin Crook, Senior Vice President, Soup & Broth at The Campbell’s Company. “With the goodness of bone broth and other delicious ingredients, we’ve created a satisfying soup that provides 20 grams of protein and a good source of fiber in every can.”

Five Flavor-Forward Varieties

Built on slow-simmered bone broth bases, the initial five-flavor lineup caters to a variety of palates:

Homestyle Chicken & Rotini: A classic blend of slow-simmered bone broth, tender white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans, and rotini pasta.

A classic blend of slow-simmered bone broth, tender white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans, and rotini pasta. Italian-Style Wedding: A savory recipe featuring slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta, and navy beans.

A savory recipe featuring slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta, and navy beans. Lemon Pepper Chicken: A bright, hearty combination of bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery, and kale.

A bright, hearty combination of bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery, and kale. Southwest Black Bean: A bold, zesty option featuring bone broth, black beans, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

A bold, zesty option featuring bone broth, black beans, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Mediterranean Lentil: A vibrant mixture of bone broth, fiber-rich lentils, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, chickpeas, onions, and spinach.

Wholesome Staples, Real Ingredients

By anchoring the recipes in real, familiar ingredients like bone broth, white-meat poultry, navy beans, chickpeas, and lentils, Campbell’s aims to bring fresh excitement to the traditional soup category while supporting health-conscious lifestyles.

Shoppers can find the new green-labeled Campbell’s Protein Soups on shelves now or order directly online via Amazon.