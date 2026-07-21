De La Soul is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its landmark album Stakes Is High with a definitive expanded edition arriving Oct. 23, 2026, via A.O.I. Records, distributed by Chrysalis. The anniversary release is available for pre-order beginning July 20.

Originally released in 1996, Stakes Is High marked a turning point for the legendary trio as their first album without longtime collaborator Prince Paul. Led by the title track produced by a then-rising J Dilla, the album became one of hip-hop’s most influential releases, featuring standout songs including “The Bizness” featuring Common, “Itzsoweezee (HOT),” and “Pony Ride.”

The 30th Anniversary Edition includes newly remastered audio, the original album, instrumentals, remixes, and rare recordings. Highlights include the “Stakes Is High (J Dilla Remix)” featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola, an alternate J Dilla remix, and rare tracks such as “Chanel No. Fever” and “I Can’t Call It.”

The collection will be available in multiple formats, including a deluxe 4LP hardcover edition, a 2CD hardcover set, a digital edition with bonus material, Amazon-exclusive silver vinyl, HHV-exclusive white vinyl, and a Fat Beats/Get On Down exclusive vinyl edition featuring a lyric book.

The expanded release honors one of hip-hop’s most celebrated albums while offering fans an in-depth look at one of De La Soul’s defining creative periods.

30th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

a side

A1. INTRO

A2. SUPA EMCEES

A3. THE BIZNESS (FEAT. COMMON)

A4. YUNONSTOP

A5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND

a-notha side

B1. DINNINIT

B2. BRAKES

B3. DOG EAT DOG

B4. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (FEAT. JAZZYFATNASTEES)

B5. LONG ISLAND DEGREES

yet a-notha side

C1. BETTA LISTEN

C2. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT)

C3. 4 MORE (FEAT. ZHANE)

C4. BIG BROTHER BEAT (FEAT. MOS DEF)

one more side

D1. DOWN SYNDROME

D2. PONY RIDE (FEAT. TRUTH ENOLA)

D3. STAKES IS HIGH

D4. SUNSHINE

plug won side

E1. INTRO (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E2. SUPA EMCEES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E3. THE BIZNESS (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E4. YUNONSTOP (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E6. DINNINIT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E7. BRAKES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E8. DOG EAT DOG (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E9. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

plug too side

F1. LONG ISLAND DEGREES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F2. BETTA LISTEN (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [INSTRUMENTAL EDIT]

F4. 4 MORE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F5. BIG BROTHER BEAT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F6. DOWN SYNDROME (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F7. PONY RIDE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F8. STAKES IS HIGH (INSTRUMENTAL)

F9. SUNSHINE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

plug iii side

G1. CHANEL NO. FEVER

G2. I CAN’T CALL IT

G3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [DE LA SOUL REMIX] {FEAT. YANKEE B.}

G4. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA REMIX) [FEAT. MOS DEF AND TRUTH ENOLA]

G5. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA ALTERNATE REMIX)