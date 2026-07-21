Future has earned his 12th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as The Real Me debuts atop the July 25 chart.

With the achievement, Future now stands alone as the rapper with the third-most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history, moving ahead of Eminem, who has 11. According to Billboard, only JAY-Z (14), Drake (15), Taylor Swift (15), and The Beatles (19) have more chart-topping albums.

The Real Me opened with 131,000 equivalent album units in the United States during its first tracking week, according to Luminate. Streaming accounted for 118,000 of those units, driven by 120.29 million on-demand official streams, helping the project debut at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

The album was released in multiple formats, including digital, vinyl, and CD editions, with several signed and expanded versions available.