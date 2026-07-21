HOT 97 has announced that Yung Miami has officially joined the lineup for Summer Jam 2026, adding even more star power to Hip Hop’s biggest night.

Set for Friday, July 24, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the annual event will once again bring together some of the biggest names in hip-hop. For more than three decades, Summer Jam has been known for unforgettable performances, surprise reunions, and historic collaborations that have helped shape the culture.

Curated by DJ Funk Flex and Katrina B and hosted by Nessa, the Mornings with Mero team, and DJ Drewski, this year’s lineup includes French Montana, Yung Miami, Mariah The Scientist, Ice Spice, and New Jersey native Fetty Wap, who is set to make a hometown return.

Additional performers include DaBaby, G Herbo, Natalie Nunn, Cash Cobain, Zeddy Will, Omah Lay, Honey Bxby, Sleepy Hallow, 41, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Albee Al, Nems, McVertt, and more.

HOT 97 says additional artists and surprise guests will be announced leading up to Summer Jam, continuing the event’s tradition of delivering memorable moments for hip-hop fans.